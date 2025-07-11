The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell's tiny purse dog in lap returns for coffee NFL 'practice run'

The viral teacup Yorkie, Thelma, was on the Detroit Lions head coach's lap for their good-luck Starbucks run that turned into a viral sensation last season.

Matthew Graham

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dan Campbell lost both of his top lieutenants this offseason in a dramatic coaching staff brain-drain.

But don't worry, Thelma is here to save the day.

Dan Campbell
The original photo of Campbell and Thelma that went viral / Holly Campbell/Instagram

The Detroit Lions head coach, now in a prove-it season as a the culture guru without offensive genius Ben Johnson, who is now the top man for the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, and good buddy Aaron Glenn, who got the New York Jets job, still has his tiny teacup Yorkie as his good-luck charm heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Campbell's wife, Holly, who always has great behind-the-scenes anecdotes of what makes her husband so incredibly endearing to Detroit fans, posted on Instagram that the duo is getting ready for the grind.

"Getting some practice runs in," Mrs. Campbell humorously wrote in the caption, recreating the photo from last season that turned into a viral sensation.

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

In this version, Bird, their much bigger Catahoula Leopard, makes a more prominent appearance.

Asked about his dogs last season after Thelma became a talking point across social media and morning talk shows, the burly former tight end was blunt.

"Look, I like my dogs," Campbell said. "We’ve had some good ones, these are a couple of characters, and they’re totally different. They go with me on coffee runs, that’s probably the best way to say it.”

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

It'll be interesting to see if Campbell can keep the Lions magic going with a revamped coaching staff.

Luckily his loving wife and purse dog will always be by his side.

Dan Campbell
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
