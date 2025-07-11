Lions HC Dan Campbell's tiny purse dog in lap returns for coffee NFL 'practice run'
Dan Campbell lost both of his top lieutenants this offseason in a dramatic coaching staff brain-drain.
But don't worry, Thelma is here to save the day.
The Detroit Lions head coach, now in a prove-it season as a the culture guru without offensive genius Ben Johnson, who is now the top man for the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, and good buddy Aaron Glenn, who got the New York Jets job, still has his tiny teacup Yorkie as his good-luck charm heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Campbell's wife, Holly, who always has great behind-the-scenes anecdotes of what makes her husband so incredibly endearing to Detroit fans, posted on Instagram that the duo is getting ready for the grind.
"Getting some practice runs in," Mrs. Campbell humorously wrote in the caption, recreating the photo from last season that turned into a viral sensation.
In this version, Bird, their much bigger Catahoula Leopard, makes a more prominent appearance.
Asked about his dogs last season after Thelma became a talking point across social media and morning talk shows, the burly former tight end was blunt.
"Look, I like my dogs," Campbell said. "We’ve had some good ones, these are a couple of characters, and they’re totally different. They go with me on coffee runs, that’s probably the best way to say it.”
It'll be interesting to see if Campbell can keep the Lions magic going with a revamped coaching staff.
Luckily his loving wife and purse dog will always be by his side.
