Lakers' Plan for Developing Bronny James Could Disappoint LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers' selection of guard Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft came at the price of much criticism. Despite a poor first college season with the USC Trojans, James entered the NBA Draft to pursue his dream of playing at the professional level.
While he showed that he could handle himself during his Pro Day and individual workouts, many around the league were skeptical of the pick. Being the son of Lakers legend LeBron James, Bronny became subject to everything he did being put under a microscope.
The selection of Bronny was seen as potential nepotism around the league due to his father but Bronny has blocked out all the noise well. He has put his head down and continued to push forward in his career.
He appeared in the Summer League with the Lakers and despite a rocky start, finished off the games on a high note. Bronny showed impressive defensive instincts and some flashes of potential offensively.
According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles has a plan to develop Bronny. He will play primarily in the G League this coming season as the team helps him grow his game even more than it already has.
"And though Bronny James had an impressive end to summer league, at least by his modest expectations, the Lakers plan on using him primarily in the G League as he remains far from a rotation-caliber player."
Bronny was always going to be a project for the Lakers and the drafting of him hasn't changed that fact. He needs time to grow his game more, especially offensively if he is to withstand the physicality of the NBA.
Los Angeles believes that Bronny can one day become an impact-level player but it will take some time. If the team can be patient with him, the former Trojans guard could end up being a steal for where they drafted him.
Of course, the spotlight will be on him throughout his career but he has dealt with it all his life. Bronny is only 19 years old and is still growing into the person that he is.
With the help of the Lakers, his teammates, and his family, Bronny's dream of making it to the NBA finally came true. Now, it's about staying there and he is determined to see this process out for as long as it takes him.
More Lakers: Devin Booker Takes Shot at Lakers Getting Preferential Treatment From Refs