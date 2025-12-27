Yankees star's engagement to singer Ahna Mac takes bizarre turn after troll fight
It has been engagement season for many athletes and their famous WAGs, especially for New York stars.
First it was Knicks 7-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, atop the Empire State Building like it was straight out of a romantic comedy.
Then Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. upped the ante by proposing to his girlfriend of only seven months, singer and influencer Ahna Mac, beneath the Northern Lights in Finland.
Needless to say Ahna Mac, also known as Ahnalys Santiago and born Anyssa Santiago, 25, was overcome with emotion, writing in their shared Instagram carousel celebrating the big life event for the happy couple.
"I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍," Ahna Mac wrote. "12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋"
Chisholm then let a known Yankees troll get the best of him
Chisholm, 27, born Jasrado Prince Hermis Arrington "Jazz" Chisholm Jr., then engaged with a notorious Yankees troll, who made a false accusation about his new fiancée, claiming she had once been an O/F model.
It's easy to find the back and forth if you want to do an X deep dive, but we won't let the troll get more free publicity. Needless to say Chisholm, who is never afraid to speak his mind, like when he was left out of the lineup during the Yankees' playoff run last season, should have just left it alone.
Ahna Mac, Chisholm then came out firing again
Then the new happy couple decided to talk smack together, making it clear that they were going to be a united front against the haters.
The Daily Loud got their facts wrong with the caption, but the general vibe of what they said is accurate.
Mac followed it up with another post on her IG Stories, writing, "People talk s**t yall who cares... i got a man a ring & a beautiful future. F**k it!"
Hopefully those aren't hollow words and Chisholm and Mac can truly have a beautiful future together.
