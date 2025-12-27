Yankees star's engagement to singer Ahna Mac takes bizarre turn after troll fight

It has been engagement season for many athletes and their famous WAGs, especially for New York stars.

First it was Knicks 7-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, atop the Empire State Building like it was straight out of a romantic comedy.

RELATED: Yankees phenom Cam Schlittler keeps girlfriend’s identity secret but leaves a clue

Oct. 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Then Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. upped the ante by proposing to his girlfriend of only seven months, singer and influencer Ahna Mac, beneath the Northern Lights in Finland.

RELATED: Aaron Judge, wife Samantha party with famous Peloton instructor on exotic vacation

Needless to say Ahna Mac, also known as Ahnalys Santiago and born Anyssa Santiago, 25, was overcome with emotion, writing in their shared Instagram carousel celebrating the big life event for the happy couple.

"I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍," Ahna Mac wrote. "12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋"

Chisholm then let a known Yankees troll get the best of him

Chisholm, 27, born Jasrado Prince Hermis Arrington "Jazz" Chisholm Jr., then engaged with a notorious Yankees troll, who made a false accusation about his new fiancée, claiming she had once been an O/F model.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge walks tiny dogs with baby as Yankees sit out World Series

Oct .7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's easy to find the back and forth if you want to do an X deep dive, but we won't let the troll get more free publicity. Needless to say Chisholm, who is never afraid to speak his mind, like when he was left out of the lineup during the Yankees' playoff run last season, should have just left it alone.

Still gonna share my favorite moment of last night! My baby forever 🤍 #MacChisholm pic.twitter.com/Fzy1ikMbmr — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) December 26, 2025

Ahna Mac, Chisholm then came out firing again

Then the new happy couple decided to talk smack together, making it clear that they were going to be a united front against the haters.

The Daily Loud got their facts wrong with the caption, but the general vibe of what they said is accurate.

NY Yankees star Jazz Chisholm explains that he knew about his Fiance Ahna Mac’s Ø/F and all the money she makes

pic.twitter.com/NQqhazIQCL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 27, 2025

Mac followed it up with another post on her IG Stories, writing, "People talk s**t yall who cares... i got a man a ring & a beautiful future. F**k it!"

Hopefully those aren't hollow words and Chisholm and Mac can truly have a beautiful future together.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring