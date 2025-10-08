Yankees phenom Cam Schlittler keeps girlfriend’s identity secret but leaves a clue
Cam Schlittler has a chance to already become a New York Yankees October legend.
After a dominating 12-strikeout Game 3 performance against his boyhood team turned bitter rival Boston Red Sox, the 24-year-old rookie Yankees phenom can keep New York alive in Game 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays to keep the miracle comeback momentum going to force a do-or-die Game 5 in the American League Division Series.
Schlittler, from a Boston suburb in Massachusetts, revealed to ESPN's Jorge Castillo what he told his family before the playoff game that made him an overnight sensation.
"I texted my family 20 minutes before the game," Schlittler said. "I said, like, 'Hey, this is postseason baseball. It doesn't matter that we're from Boston. They're going to get under your skin. Just don't answer. Stay away from it. Don't give them an edge. We'll handle it after the game, whatever. And I'll go kick their a**.'"
We now love Schlittler at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI after that quote, but wait a minute, why do you have your phone 20 minutes before taking the mound?
Naturally our next question at TAL was, does he have a girlfriend? He does, but he wants to keep it a secret. We did some digging and might have found out who the lucky lady is.
Cam's girlfriend was probably at his Yankees playoff gem
And Schlittler's girlfriend will probably be there tonight too, given the Yankees seventh-round selection in the 2022 MLB draft admitted his secret lady was there for his Major League debut in July against the Seattle Mariners.
Schlittler tries to deflect chatter about his private life to talk about his cat. Yes, his cat, which he hilariously has named Arya after Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones," which he rescued at spring training in Tampa, Florida.
But Schlittler did leave a clue on who the mystery woman is
We'll respect Schlittler's request for privacy, but there does seem to be a woman from a 2021 Instagram post that very much looks like it could be his girlfriend, and it would track since she went to to college in Boston.
Could she have been part of the "family" he mentioned above, probably torn as well being a lifelong Sox fan?
TAL will keep monitoring the situation if they ever decide to go public, but given his dad is a former chief of police of a Massachusetts town, we don't want to mess with the Schlittlers and will keep it to ourselves.
