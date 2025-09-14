Drake goes after ex-NBA best friend in new track
While Kendrick Lamar has kept his ongoing feud with Drake low key since his “Grand National Tour” ended this summer, Drake isn’t letting things go anytime soon. And it looks like he’s bringing another former friend of his into the beef.
In a recently leaked song by Drake — presumed to be on his upcoming album “Iceman” — Drake seemingly takes shots at DeMar Derozan of the Sacramento Kings. Though he doesn’t call him out by name, many fans gathered that Drake was talking about the NBA forward.
On the track, Drake raps “When you was part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trips in the spring / we must’ve been dealing in the spur of the moment cause why (Kawhi) did we think you could get us a ring.”
Though Drake and DeRozan were once close friends, it became clear that DeRozan chose sides in Drake’s public feud with Lamar last year, when DeRozan appeared in the music video for the scorching Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The song also contains the line “I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither,” alluding to DeRozan’s time of the Toronto Raptors.
Despite this, DeRozan told reporters that he still considers Drake a friend.
But all’s fair in love and the rap game.
