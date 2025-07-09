Stephen Curry has clear choice in Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar in summer playlist reveal
Steph Curry is not only a basketball superstar, but also a tastemaker. While on break from the NBA’s regular season, the Golden State Warriors point guard has taken up golf. And while golf courses tend to be quiet and focused, Curry has shared a special playlist that gets him in the zone.
On Tuesday, July 8, Curry took to Instagram to share his playlist, and this eclectic mix of songs answered a lot of questions. First, it appears Curry has taken a side in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef. The opening track of the playlist is “Nokia,” a solo single from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s collaborative album “$ome $exy $ongs” for you. This isn’t the first time he’s hinted that he might be Team Drake.
Last July, in the middle of a warm up session ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Curry expressed disdain over Lamar’s Drake-diss track “Not Like Us” playing throughout the arena.
“I’ve had it with this song,” Curry said in a video that surfaced online. “It’s not the only song in America.”
Among Curry’s other favorite rappers are Childish Gambino and The Fugees — including their respecting songs “Redbone” and “Ready or Not” on the playlist. Curry also seems to be a fan of Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, and Mumford and Sons.
You can check out Curry’s warm-up mix above.
