Ayesha Curry recreates Drake dance in front of private jet and at his Italy concert
Ayesha Curry is having the girls trip of a lifetime in Italy.
Straight out of a romantic comedy, Stephen Curry's wife is sharing all of her adventures in one of the most romantic countries in the world, trading in her Golden State Warriors legend husband for some girlfriends.
After hitting some of the famous sites in Italy, it was time to party at a Drake concert in Milan, where the Canadian hitmaker is there as part of his European tour.
Doing the ultimate The Athlete Lifestyle On SI flex in front of a baller private jet, Mrs. Curry was celebrating her girlfriend's birthday as the crew recreated Drake's moves from his concert, both in front of the pj and at the show. We'll assume it's one of the ladies on the trip of a lifetime also in the dance posse.
"Keep it light, keep it fun and try to stay on beat," Ayesha wrote. "Happy 25th Birthday to our sweet @biedrinamadara. We love you!"
While LeBron James and his wife Savannah are Team Kendrick Lamar, Steph and Ayesha are Team Drake, with the four-time NBA champion sharing, “Nokia,” a track from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s collaborative single-song album “$ome $exy $ongs,” as his opener for his golf warmup playlist.
The mother of their four children also showed off some style in thigh-high black boots with matching leather minishorts and an ab-flexing crop top.
"Eat Pray Love" your heart out Stephen. Mama Curry is have a blast in Italy!
