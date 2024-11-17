The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot-1 Shaq towers over nearly 6-foot A-list actress

It's one thing for "Inside the NBA" star Shaquille O'Neal to overwhelm tiny Kevin Hart, but it's quite another to do the same with a stunning Hollywood icon.

Matthew Graham

Jun 6, 2024: Shaquille O'Neal greets fans before the NBA Finals.
Jun 6, 2024: Shaquille O'Neal greets fans before the NBA Finals. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O'Neal is hard to miss, both figuratively and literally.

Already a basketball Hall of Famer, a four-time NBA champion, and an extremely successful businessman, he's now now grabbing another hefty $10 million annual paycheck for "Inside the NBA" past this upcoming season thanks to the news ESPN and ABC are licensing the preeminent pregame show from Warner Bros. Discovery, Not to mention he's imposing physically at 7-feet-1 with a frame that is much fuller than most folks that insanely tall. Just ask rail thin, 7-foot-3 Victor Wembenyama.

So when the stunning 5-foot-10 A-list actress Charlize Theron showed up to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight as a guest of Netflix, the Academy Award winner had an Instagram carousel post that included herself with Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron/Instagram

Theron, who looks unbelievably ageless at 49 and is a huge success in her own right, is petite compared to the now ecstatic "Inside the NBA" analyst, only three years older. Even in a slimming all-black fit, the former Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Laker, and Miami Heat fan-favorite is overwhelmingly bigger. It's mind-boggling how flawless Theron is, especially next to Shaq.

Theron recently produced the documentary "Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter" for Netflix, and then she's also starring and producing the upcoming thriller "Apex" for the world's most powerful streamer with the most amazing tagline ever as a cross between "Free Solo" and "Silence of the Lambs."

Charlize Theron
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The juxtaposition is not as jarring as Diesel beside the 4-foot-8 Simone Biles, but it's not far off.

Matthew Graham
