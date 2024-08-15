Dr. Dre ‘dead ass serious’ with 2028 Summer Olympics dream in random sport
As a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has maintained a chokehold on pop culture. And it looks Dre, 59, may very well add a new title to his already impressive resume — Olympic athlete.
In 2028, the Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, California, which is were Dre is from, and has often represented in his music with NWA and solo rap tracks. Dre even performed alongside his frequent collaborator Snoop Dogg during the LA handoff ceremony. But for the 2028 games, Dre wants to be involved in the Olympics in a bigger capacity. In order to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Dre says he is considering participating in archery.
Dre spoke of his plans to try out for the archery portion of the 2028 Olympics in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” He doubled down, saying he is "deadass serious."
He explained that his passion for archery began around the time when he was in junior high school, but once his rapping and music production career took off, he put archery on pause.
Dre picked it back up again after his son gifted him an archery set-up, which he installed in his home backyard. Over the years, he’s picked archery back up again, honing in on his shooting skills. And it looks like he may even stand far apart from the competition. Literally
“I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet,” said Dre. “I practice at 90.”
While Dre already has several platinum plaques, it sure wouldn’t hurt to add some gold medals to his collection.
