Bears’ Caleb Williams insane TB12 diet has fans howling
Caleb Williams is hard at work ahead of his debut NFL season. And in the weeks leading up to the season, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback is sticking to a strict routine.
Back in May, Williams met with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady over breakfast, as he revealed in a story for ESPN. This later flourished into a full-fledged mentorship, in which, Williams began adopting much of Brady’s habits. One of these habits is Brady’s signature TB12 diet.
Brady first introduced the TB12 diet in his 2017 book “The TB12 Method,” in which, Brady breaks down his 12 principles for peak performance. The TB12 diet is a primarily plant based diet, and one significantly designed to reduce the intake of inflammatory foods. Some of the foods Williams cannot consume — per the terms of the diet — include dairy products, bacon, sausage, trans fats, hydrogenated oils, alcoholic beverages, and more.
The list of restricted foods appears to be longer than the foods he can eat.
Of course, fans on X (formerly Twitter) got their jokes off, many asking what he is allowed to eat, and some saying that the only thing he’s allowed to eat is air.
While most of the responses were jokes, as well as some skeptical over the diet, some noted that this diet may be the key to longevity in the NFL.
But with Brady by his side, and by following the diet with fervor, Williams is planting the seeds — literally — for a promising career.
