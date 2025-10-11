One Bold Prediction for Each Pacific Division Team
The NHL season is off and running, and the Pacific Division has everyone’s attention. The defending Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers, are attempting to win the conference for a third consecutive year, but they face stiff challenges in their own division. Can a team overtake them? There’s a chance, as we dive into bold predictions for each team in the Pacific Division.
Anaheim Ducks - Lukas Dostal Finishes Top-10 in GAA and Save Percentage
Armed with a new contract, Lukas Dostal becomes an unquestioned number one and it is reflected in where he finishes amongst the NHL goaltenders this year. He will have a goals-against average (GAA) below 2.80 and a save percentage above .907 (his previous NHL best).
Calgary Flames - Dustin Wolf Will Be a Vezina Trophy Finalist
Back-to-back goalie bold predictions to kick off the Pacific, but this one feels a bit less bold than the one for Dostal. Wolf was excellent as a rookie in Calgary, and his success will be the biggest reason why this team takes another step forward. His rise continues and he finishes as a Vezina Trophy finalist in his second full NHL season.
Edmonton Oilers - Oilers Lose in 1st Round of Playoffs
It’s almost a certainty that the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet in Round 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking their fifth straight meeting in the opening round. The Oilers are 4-0 in those series, but the Kings are going to end their run of back-to-back Western Conference championships.
Los Angeles Kings - Quinton Byfield Scores 35 Goals
Byfield’s already accumulated over 250 NHL games, but this is just his third full NHL campaign. He’s raised his scoring totals from 20 to 23 goals in 2023-2024 to 2024-2025, but this year it takes a monumental leap and he enters the 30-goal club.
San Jose Sharks - Macklin Celebrini Records 100 Points
Year two will be the jump into superstardom for Celebrini. 100 points is absolutely on the table for the 19-year-old.
Seattle Kraken - Kraken Finish Last in Pacific
Someone has to do it, and if the Sharks take the jump many project and hope, the Kraken feel like the team most likely to be jumped. Don’t fret, Kraken fans, a terrible season in 2025-2026 will bring even greater rewards at the 2026 NHL Draft (Gavin McKenna).
Vancouver Canucks - Elias Pettersson Finishes Top-15 in League Scoring
The Canucks are hoping the change over at head coach and in the roster helps return the team to playoff contention. The biggest part of that is Elias Pettersson returning to a point-per-game player. Under Adam Foote, Pettersson returns to form and finishes as a top-15 scorer in the NHL.
Vegas Golden Knights - Vegas Wins the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup is returning to the Western Conference this season, and Vegas is my front-runner to accomplish that. With Mitch Marner in the mix, the Golden Knights have the star power and depth to ascend the mountain once again.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!