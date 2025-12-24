Sabres GM Won't Be Swayed by Alex Lyon's Hot Streak

Alex Lyon has been excellent for the Buffalo Sabres lately. The question is whether that matters when it comes to his future with the organization. According to NHL insider Jeff Marek, the answer is probably not.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "DFO Rundown", Marek addressed whether Lyon will finish the season in Buffalo or be moved before the trade deadline. His prediction? Lyon will be traded, regardless of how well he's playing right now.

The key factor, according to Marek, is the experience and approach of Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The longtime NHL executive isn't going to make major decisions based on short-term results, whether those results are good or bad.

"I think eventually you come to that resolution. I don't think that Jarmo Kekalainen is going to make decisions based on streaks," Marek said. "When you're a manager who starts basing his decisions around streaks, either positive or negative, that's when you get yourself in a lot of trouble."

Alex Lyon Playing Well in Buffalo

Marek drew a parallel to the Tristan Jarry situation, where management had to separate recent performance from their overall evaluation of the player. It's the same principle that applies to Lyon's situation in Buffalo. There's no denying Lyon's recent success with the Sabres

He's been giving Buffalo quality starts and helping the team string together wins. For fans watching the results, it might seem obvious that Lyon should stay. But Marek emphasized that Kekalainen sees beyond the surface level.

"Does Alex Lyon look really good right now for the Buffalo Sabres? Absolutely he does. But this isn't Jarmo Kekalainen's first crack at it by any stretch of the imagination. I don't think he looks at this and says, 'Well, you know what? Alex Lyon has changed my mind because we've won some games in a row here.'"

Excellent Talent Evaluator

What separates good general managers from great ones is the ability to stick with their evaluations even when short-term results suggest otherwise. Kekalainen has built a reputation as someone who can do exactly that.

"I think he's an excellent talent evaluator, and he has his own opinions on things, and I don't think he's going to let a streak, either positive or negative, affect that," Marek noted.

That confidence in his own evaluation process means Kekalainen likely made up his mind about Lyon long before this recent hot stretch. A few good weeks aren't going to fundamentally change his assessment of what the goaltender is or what role he should play in Buffalo's future.

Dec 23, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Alex Lyon (34) follows the puck in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The Prediction

Marek's conclusion was straightforward. Despite Lyon's strong play, he expects the goaltender to be moved.

He continued, "Because of that, I could see Alex Lyon on the move and not finishing the season with the Buffalo Sabres." It's a reminder that in the NHL, decisions are made based on long-term evaluations rather than recent results.

Lyon might be winning games right now, but that doesn't mean he fits into Buffalo's plans beyond this season. And if Kekalainen believes he can get value for Lyon before the deadline, a hot streak won't stop him from making that move.

