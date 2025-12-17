Frank Nazar Believes Blackhawks Teammate Deserves Olympic Spot

Frank Nazar has been sensational for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. With 20 points across 31 games, he has been a welcome presence on the team's frontline. However, with the 2026 Winter Olympics less than two months away, everyone is wondering which players will make the final cut to the Team Canada lineup.

The same is also true for Nazar and his Blackhawks teammate Connor Bedard. With the center's recent injury in their recent game against the St. Louis Blues, many have wondered about his position within the Team Canada roster.

So when Bedard and Nazar appeared on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the winger made his point on why his Blackhawks linemate deserves to make it to Milano Cortina.

The Injury Situation

Just hours earlier, the Blackhawks had placed their 20-year-old superstar on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, creating uncertainty about his Olympic availability.

Bedard sustained a shoulder injury with 0.8 seconds remaining in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues last week. He went down hard after being knocked over by Blues center Brayden Schenn during a faceoff and immediately grabbed his right shoulder before skating off to the locker room.

The Blackhawks placed him on injured reserve this week, retroactive to December 12. Coach Jeff Blashill announced Bedard will be reevaluated after the New Year, meaning he'll miss at least the next seven games. Surgery is not required at this time, but the injury will keep Bedard out through December.

The timing is particularly problematic for Bedard's Olympic hopes. Canada's December 31 deadline to submit its roster is fast approaching, and Bedard won't play another game before that date.

Jan 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his goal with center Frank Nazar (91) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Nazar Makes His Case

When asked about Bedard's Olympic credentials, Nazar didn't mince words about how obvious the decision should be.

"I mean, this one's easy for him. I think just the tremendous start of the year. I mean, what is it, 19 goals? That's what you need, right?" Nazar said.

Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 19 goals and 44 points in just 31 games, ranking fourth in the entire NHL in scoring. Those numbers speak for themselves, but Nazar emphasized that Bedard's value extends far beyond putting up points.

"I think he's really found his game up and down the ice, defensive zone, offensive zone," he said. "He's really just been a dog all around and making plays. He really sees the ice like no one else does."

That complete game is exactly what Hockey Canada wants to see from players hoping to represent the country at the Olympics. Bedard isn't just an offensive weapon: he's become a reliable two-way player who can be trusted in all situations.

A Shame If He's Left Off

Nazar closed his argument with a statement that captures what many around the hockey world are thinking. He continued, "Honestly, the way he's been playing and how he's been going and how he's been putting the puck in the net, I think it's a shame if he's not on that list."

The injury complicates matters, but Bedard's body of work before getting hurt should speak for itself. Canada has until December 31 to finalize its roster, and the big question now is whether they'll take a chance on a player who won't be game-ready until January but has shown he's one of the best players in the world when healthy.

