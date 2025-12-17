Yankees Digesting Latest Kyle Tucker Contract Projections

Like most of us, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is probably finishing up his shopping for the holiday season.

And like most of us, Cashman is probably encountering a little sticker shock at the checkout register.

The latest contract projections for free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker are in, thanks to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Tucker remains the top-ranked player available on the open market.

Question is, how much will Kyle Schwarber's five-year, $150 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pete Alonso's five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles affect Tucker's price tag. The answer, apparently, is not much.

Contract Projections

McDaniel initially projected an 11-year, $418 million deal for Tucker. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, McDaniel is sticking to his original projection: 11 years and $418 million, with potential deferrals.

It's entirely possible those numbers put Tucker out of the Yankees' price range. After all, owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated his desire to keep the club's payroll from spiraling upward.

Best Bet

If that's the case, the Yankees' best bet could be re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger. And soon, because McDaniel's latest projections have Bellinger's price tag climbing.

The ESPN analyst initially pegged Bellinger at six years and $165 million. McDaniel's latest projections have Bellinger up to six years and $180 million.

May 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Bellinger, 30, looked good in pinstripes this season, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York. Those were his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Commitment Issues

While Tucker is is two years younger than Bellinger, the Yankees might not be comfortable making that kind of long-term commitment. And investment.

"Widely viewed as the top player in this winter's class, Tucker has also dealt with injuries the past two seasons, but they were considered fluky (a fractured shin in 2024 and a fractured thumb last season)," Rogers noted.

"It goes without saying that when he's healthy, Tucker is one of the best hitters in the league," an executive said to Rogers.

Decision Time Approaching

So are the Yankees ready to hand over $400 million to an injury-prone four-time All-Star?

Or would they rather spend less than half that for a two-time All-Star and former MVP who resurrected his career in pinstripes and has a swing built for Yankee Stadium?

That is the decision Cashman must make. And it's a decision which will have ramifications for the club well into the next decade.

