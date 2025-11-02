Avalanche's Makar Brothers Finally Play Together at NHL Level
Blood runs deep with the Colorado Avalanche, and that statement is more true now than ever. The Makar brothers finally had the opportunity to play alongside each other as Taylor, the younger brother of Cale Makar, made his NHL debut over the weekend.
Although the Avalanche faced an unfortunate 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks, this was a memorable game that left the franchise and fans in high spirits.
Taylor Makar's Debut
Left winger Taylor Makar, 24, was the 28th pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL draft. Since being drafted, Makar has continued to develop on the ice, and his diligent work has paid off. Ahead of the Avalanche-Sharks matchup, he was recalled and was expected to make his NHL debut.
"Our team was traveling to Ontario to play, so kind of handy. Got off the plane, coach came up and said you're up, so I got really excited, a little bit speechless, stayed at the airport, and flew into here. So it was pretty exciting," Taylor said in an interview with AltitudeTV. "A lot of nerves for sure, but they're all helping me out, talking to me a lot, so just kind of taking it all in today."
As if making an NHL debut wasn't memorable enough, Makar had the honor of doing so alongside his older brother Cale, who was drafted in 2017 by Colorado. Cale, a gifted defenseman, has recorded four goals and 13 assists across 12 games during his 2025-26 campaign, amassing a total of 17 points. His younger brother has been spending time with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL this season, posting one goal, three assists and four points across nine games.
This was undeniably a proud moment for the brothers' family, and the pride from their father Gary could be felt from afar during his brief interview with AltitudeTV when he stated, "You imagine this, you envision it, and then you see it. You pinch yourself. It's so cool."
History Made
Taylor is currently attached to a one-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche through the 2025-26 season. It was only a matter of time before the two brothers made history as the first pair of siblings to play in the same game with the Avalanche since 1989, when Anton and Peter Stastny played alongside each other.
Colorado's next matchup will be against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It isn't clear if both of the Makar brothers will be in action together, but this will be an opportunity for the Avalanche to redeem themselves.
