Oilers' Connor McDavid Hits Shocking Milestone
Currently ranked No. 4 in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers are riding 6-5 in the NHL so far. Unsurprisingly, captain Connor McDavid is living up to all expectations as the team captain, leading the franchise in points (19). Following closely behind are centers Leon Draisaitl (16) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (15).
As the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, there were little to no doubts about McDavid's potential as a professional hockey player. He has spent his entire career with the Oilers and has been a valuable asset to the franchise every year. Now, he has added yet another colossal achievement to his growing resume.
The 28-year-old Canadian star joined the 1,100-point club, becoming the youngest active player to reach such a milestone. He is now the fourth-fastest and third-youngest in the NHL to record 1,100 career points. McDavid wasn't done there, however, as he wrapped up the night with a final goal, pushing his total to 1,101 points in 726 games played.
Though Edmonton dropped the matchup against the St. Louis Blues by a tight score of 3-2, the Oilers were still able to walk away with a sense of accomplishment, particularly McDavid.
Four prior legends reached the milestone faster than he did, including Wayne Gretzky (464 games), Mario Lemieux (550 games) and Mike Bossy (725 games). In terms of his young age, he is only behind Gretzky and Lemieux, who were 24 and 27, respectively.
Connor McDavid Makes NHL History
During the Oilers' next matchup, in which they will face the Dallas Stars, McDavid is likely to continue accumulating points. So far this season, he has recorded three goals and 16 assists for 19 points across 14 games played. In each matchup, excluding his Oct. 30 game against the New York Rangers, McDavid has recorded at least one point.
His most productive meeting was on Nov. 1 when Edmonton defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in a gripping overtime thriller by a score of 3-2. Although McDavid didn't score, he did make three stunning assists, one of which allowed Evan Bouchard to score the final goal in overtime. Among those currently in the league, McDavid is tied with Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon and Evgeni Malkin for 19 points this season, while Mark Scheifele takes the lead with 20.
McDavid's time in the NHL has been nothing short of exhilarating, to say the least, and he's not done yet. It doesn't take an Edmonton fan to be impressed with his resume — any NHL fan can recognize the magnitude of what he has accomplished.
