Alexandre Texier Playing Too Well for Canadiens to Trade

The Montreal Canadiens signed Alexandre Texier with a simple plan in mind. Bring him in, see what happensand potentially flip him at the trade deadline once injured players returned to the lineup. Those plans changed quickly once Texier started producing on the top line.

Pierre LeBrun revealed the organization's original thinking during an appearance on the Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro. The NHL insider explained that Montreal's front office viewed Texier as a low-risk addition who could become a trade deadline asset if things went well.

Instead, the French forward forced the Canadiens to change course entirely. His production alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield made him too valuable to move, leading to a contract extension rather than a trade deadline departure.

Texier Forced the Canadiens To Make an Offer

"I think honestly when they signed him inside that Habs front office, they thought, you know, let's see what we get here," LeBrun said. "Maybe if he plays well enough, we'll flip him at the deadline once we get healthy." But Texier didn't let the chance slip by once it presented itself.

"Well, he just played too well not to keep him now," LeBrun acknowledged. "And so that's why they extended him." The extension carries a $2.5 million cap hit that gives Montreal significant flexibility.

LeBrun praised the deal's structure, noting it protects the organization if Texier's play deteriorates over the next two and a half years before the contract expires.

"They extended him at a number, at 2.5 million, that makes it cost conscious in the sense that let's say the bottom falls out of his game in the next two and a half years before the expiry of this deal, you can bury him in the AHL without that much of a penalty," he said.

Jan 8, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Alexandre Texier (85) waits for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The contract represents intelligent risk management by general manager Kent Hughes and his front office. If Texier continues producing at his current rate, Montreal secured a bargain. If his game falls off, the financial commitment remains manageable.

Pattern of Success

LeBrun placed the Texier signing within the context of Montreal's recent decision-making success. The Canadiens have made numerous moves over the past two years that have paid dividends, and Texier represents another example of smart asset management.

"Really low risk, smart gamble as it turns out by the Habs front office," LeBrun noted. "A lot of their moves are coming up pretty good here the last couple years and this was another one."

Texier has collected 17 points in 25 games since signing with Montreal after his contract was mutually terminated by St. Louis. He managed just one assist in eight games with the Blues before finding success in Montreal. Now he stands at seven goals and ten assists.

His performance has validated the Canadiens' willingness to take a chance on a player other teams had given up on. What began as a potential trade deadline flip has become a multi-year investment in a player who proved he belongs on a contending team's top line.

