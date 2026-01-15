Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Sabres, Flames-Blackhawks, Islanders-Oilers)

The NHL has its typical big slate on Thursday night with 10 games on the docket.

I’m looking at a road favorite, home favorite, and road underdog for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 15.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (-115) at Buffalo Sabres

Chicago Blackhawks (-115) vs. Calgary Flames

New York Islanders (+136) at Edmonton Oilers

Let’s try this again.

The Flyers let us down last night, falling 5-2 in Buffalo, but the Sabres turn right around to host the Canadiens tonight.

Montreal has had Buffalo’s number since the start of last season, winning five straight games against its division rival. That includes a 4-2 victory earlier this season.

The Sabres are 3-1-1 on the second half of a back-to-back this season, but lost Josh Norris to injury last night. They’re also dealing with injuries to a few depth pieces.

The Canadiens are 13-4-6 on the road this season and are coming off an overtime loss in Washington. They should be able to bounce back against a tired Sabres team tonight.

It’s rare that the Blackhawks are favorites this season, but a home game against Calgary fits the bill.

The Flames are just 7-16-2 on the road this season and have lost three of their four games on this road trip. Calgary has now lost five of its last six games, while Chicago has played solid hockey as of late.

The Blackhawks won four straight games to begin 2026 but lost to the Capitals and Oilers in their last three contests. Those teams are a notch above the Flames, though, especially with Calgary on the road.

Connor Bedard is expected to return tonight after missing last game with an illness. I’ll back him and the Blackhawks to douse the Flames at home.



The Oilers are in a tough spot tonight as they return home to face off against the Islanders. This will be the third game in four nights for Edmonton after a win in Chicago and loss in Nashville earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have been up in Canada since losing in Winnipeg on Tuesday night. They’ve been a resilient bunch this season, and especially recently, going 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, bouncing back nicely after each loss.

The Oilers have won three of their last five games, but those victories came against the Blackhawks, Jets, and Predators. The Islanders are better than those teams and should have Vezina Trophy favorite Ilya Sorokin in net tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.