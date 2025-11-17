Stars' Jason Robertson Earns NHL Honor With Dominant Week
Amid a five-game winning streak that’s rocketed the Dallas Stars near the top of the Western Conference, the NHL named left wing Jason Robertson the league’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 16.
The other two stars were Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.
Goals Galore for Robertson
The Stars played three games this past week, and Robertson was a force in every contest. He scored six goals and notched nine points, both of which led the NHL over the last seven days.
The goal-scoring party for Robertson started on Nov. 11 on the road against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa had scored the game’s first two goals in the opening frame and appeared to be in full control — that was until Robertson entered the picture. Early in the second period, Robertson assisted on a Mikko Rantanen tally that brought the Stars within one. Then, in the third, Robertson wristed one home on the power play to tie the game. That sent the matchup to overtime, where Robertson once again put his name in the box score by being the primary assist on the Roope Hintz game-winner.
Dallas then took the short trip over to Montreal to play the Canadiens, and Robertson’s performance didn’t slow down one bit. The Stars won 7-0, with the 26-year-old from California scoring three points — two goals and one assist. Both of Robertson’s tallies came in a second period in which the Stars scored a whopping five goals.
His most magnificent performance came just a couple days ago at home against the Philadelphia Flyers, where he put up a natural hat trick and led Dallas to a 5-1 victory — its fifth in a row. All three of Robertson’s goals came off assists from Hintz, who also had a great week in a Stars sweater.
Robertson's Continuing to Make History Along the Way
This past week’s efforts marked the first time in Robertson’s NHL career that he’s put up at least three points in three straight games. If he turns in a similar performance tomorrow against the New York Islanders, not only would the Stars be in great shape to win their sixth straight, but Robertson would also become the first player in franchise history to record three points in four consecutive games. As it stands, he’s just the third player in Stars franchise history to notch three points in three straight outings. Hintz and Jamie Benn are the only others to pull it off.
It’s become pretty clear over the past week that Robertson is operating at the top of his craft. With his contract — signed in 2022 — set to expire after this season, it’s fair to wonder whether this might be his final run in Texas. There’s no question the Stars and Robertson are a great fit; the only real hang-up is whether the money lines up. But if he’s going to keep producing like this every week, the Stars might as well bite the bullet, pay the man what he’s owed and sort out the rest later. There simply aren’t many players in the league who can score at will the way he does, and sometimes paying a hefty price for guys like that is just worth it.
