Troubling Trend Derailing Penguins' Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a huge problem on their hands. In back-to-back games, the team showcased this issue that is ripping through their team and costing them points. Despite starting the season in impressive fashion, water is finding its level in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are officially a team that cannot protect the lead. A pair of overtime losses cemented that status. First, it was a surrendered lead to the young San Jose Sharks, who stormed back from a four-goal deficit to win 6-5. That’s tied for the largest lead surrendered so far this season.

Twenty-four hours later, the Pens were in the exact same situation against the Utah Mammoth. Up three goals, they allowed four third-period goals and wound up losing the game in overtime.

Try as they might, this team is sending a clear message to the NHL. Under the guidance of a rookie head coach and with a roster lacking balance and skill, the Penguins are not equipped to sustain leads. It’s an ugly truth, but this issue is only going to get worse as the 2025-2026 campaign continues.

Final Frame Failures

The problems for the Penguins culminate in the third period. It doesn’t matter how well they play in the first 40 minutes, they fall apart in the final 20.

It’s not just a one or two-time occurrence, either. Seven times this season, the Penguins have held the lead entering the third period and lost the game.

Dec 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) congratulates right wing Dylan Guenther (11) on his game winning goal in overtime to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Shots Given Up

The two losses against the Sharks and Mammoth encapsulate what they need to do moving forward. In both contests, they were grossly outshot in the final frame. It’s an issue that head coach Dan Muse identified and spoke about following their most recent loss.

“Too many chances there in the third where their shooters were just given way too much time and space,” he told reporters.

It’s a simple, yet spot on explanation.

The defensive effort falls short in the third period. They become less aggressive in their puck pursuit. They are less physical on puck-carriers and in battles along the boards. And as a result, they allow their opponents enough space, time and comfort to fire off shots on goal.

If you give up too many chances, eventually they will start going in. The Penguins apparently need to keep learning that lesson before taking any further action.

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised the NHL with their start to the season. Led by their incomparable core of future Hall of Famers, there was hope they could defy the odds. Instead, the team has come back down to earth. Unless they can get a hold on this problem of blowing leads, things will continue to go in the wrong direction.

