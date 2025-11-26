Rangers Recall Defenseman Ahead of Hurricanes Matchup
The New York Rangers have announced that President and General Manager Chris Drury has assigned forward Jusso Pärssinen to the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack in addition to recalling defenseman Connor Mackey.
This development comes after Parssinen was placed on waivers on Nov. 25 following not participating in practice on Nov. 25 and being a healthy scratch against the St. Louis Blues. Parssinen has been scratched in six of the last eight games for the Rangers. Mackey, 29, has logged three assists in 15 games with the Wolf Pack so far this season.
Parssinen and Mackey's roster moves comes ahead of the Rangers facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena; puck-drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 26.
Rangers Make Roster Adjustments Ahead of Facing Off Against K'Andre Miller
The game will serve as K'Andre Miller's first matchup against the Rangers since he was traded to Carolina for Scott Morrow back in July.
Miller said following morning skate he is excited to continue his new career journey as a Hurricane.
"Obviously, I knew what the summer might entail. I hadn't gone through that before, and obviously, it was not unexpected. It was a little shocking to go through that experience," Miller said according to the New York Post's Mollie Walker. "But I'm thriving now, I'm loving life. It's been amazing coming down here to Carolina and [I] came to start a new career here, so it's been fun."
Parssinen was signed to the Rangers with a two-year, $2.5 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in May. The Blueshirts can now bury $1.15 million of his annual $1.25 million salary cap charge since he cleared waivers and has since headed down to Hartford.
Mackey has recorded 11 points across four goals and seven assists in the NHL so far, and is in the midst of his sixth season in league play. The defenseman was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in July, 2023.
Will Borgen and captain J.T. Miller will both be game time decisions for head coach Mike Sullivan — however both were seen in regular, full contract jerseys at practice. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been given the nod to start between the pipes for the Rangers.
Per new CBA rules, the Rangers were not permitted to call back up defenseman Scott Morrow, hence the decision to recall Mackey instead.
Prior to play against Carolina, the Rangers have an 11-11-2 overall record alongside 24 points, rounding out the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!