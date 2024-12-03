2024 NCAA Hockey: Contenders, Pretenders, and Sleepers
As the end of the calendar year approaches, the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey season is in full swing. The defending National Champions, the University of Denver, are the second ranked team in the country and are again a force to be reckoned with.
The upcoming 2025 Frozen Four Tournament is set to be an exciting tournament, especially given how electric the first two months of this season have already been. Loaded with future NHL talent, it's easy to fall in love with certain teams, but who are the real National Championship contenders, pretenders, and teams to watch for the rest of the 2024-2025 NCAA season?
Contenders: University of Denver, Michigan State, Boston College
Michigan State is the current number one ranked team in the nation, and for good reason. Backstopped by Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine and featuring a stout defensive group, they are a tough team to play against. They've only lost once so far and they've allowed the least amount of goals en route to their sterling start. They should continue holding tight to the number one spot in the country.
Despite MSU leading the pack, it's a wide open race at the moment. Denver is powerful and Boston College remains a lurking threat. According to hockey analyst Jeff Marek, both Denver and BC are the top programs to watch as the Frozen Four draws nearer.
"I really want to say Boston College (is the favorite)," Marek said. "Because I LOVE Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perrault, James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, Teddy Stiga, etc., but I’m not sure if they’re the best ‘team’. I like Denver. That’s the definition of a team playing together. And I love Zeev Buium."
It's hard to argue with his logic. Boston College has an NHL prospect on seemingly every line, defensive pair, and in net. But the best team, not the best collection of individuals, will take home the trophy in 2025. The University of Denver, led by Minnesota Wild defensive prospect Zeev Buium and MSU remain two of the most well balanced teams in the nation.
Pretenders: Michigan, Colorado College, University of Minnesota
Three teams that are also vying for a National Championship are the Universities of Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado College. Each is ranked in the top 10 through the first two months, but there's reason to doubt each of these programs.
Michigan has been seen as a championship program for the past few seasons, and rightly so. Unfortunately, their best chance to capture the National Title was two years ago. Now, they are a solid but not championship team.
Colorado College is an interesting team to watch this year, but they haven't proven to be a true top team in the NCAA this year. They split their back-to-back with number 11-ranked St. Cloud State and lost to and tied number 13-ranked Western Michigan. They have four games coming up against Denver and Providence College on their upcoming schedule, and winning at least two of these games could catapult them from pretenders to contenders.
As much as the University of Minnesota scores, they have a harder time keeping the puck out of their own net relative to the other top teams. They rank 12th in the nation in goals allowed, a half goal worse than Michigan State. With forward Oliver Moore leading their forward group, they can produce offense, but until they prove they can stop it, they won't be true National Championship contenders.
Sleepers: Western Michigan, University of Maine
According to Marek, there are two sleepers that could ascend when the Frozen Four rolls around. Western Michigan and the University of Maine are both ranked in the top 15, but could prove they are the cream of the crop when it matters the most.
"I was speaking with Daily Faceoff teammate Colby Cohen the other day who cited Western Michigan and Maine as sleeper picks," Marek said. "Both have excellent coaches in Pat Ferschweiler and Ben Barr. Colby’s extremely plugged in to college hockey, so I never doubt him."
