Rangers Do Not Place Jacob Trouba on Waivers
After a morning of drama, rumors, and speculation, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has not been placed on waivers. The Rangers have been in talks with multiple teams about a trade involving their captain, but nothing has been announced. Trouba’s partial no-trade clause may have gotten in the way of a few destinations, making a move a bit more difficult.
It was expected if the Rangers couldn't get Trouba to agree to a trade, they were going to place him on waivers.
Had the Rangers placed Trouba on waivers, they would have been unable to pull of a deal while he was on the wire. Since he is still on their roster, and talks have been circulating all day, the Rangers might be closing in on something.
Numerous teams including the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets have all been mentioned as possibilities for Trouba.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has reported that the Blue Jackets are out of the running, but the Anaheim Ducks still have their hat in the ring.
Trouba has been on the Rangers’ trade block since the offseason and he entered the 2024-25 campaign knowing it was probably his last in New York. He had exercised his contractual right and turned down a deal over the summer, but a poor stretch from the Rangers has started to force changes within the team.
Rangers general manager Chris Drury has made it clear that veteran players like Trouba and Chris Kreider are available for trade, and Trouba appears to be the first shoe to fall.
Through 24 games this season, the Rangers are 13-10-1 and currently holding a wild card spot, but are on a 1-6-0 skid and quickly losing morale in the room. A number of names have surfaced in trade rumors and it seems like only a matter of time before Trouba kicks off the fire sale on Broadway.
