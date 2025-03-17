Ducks' Jacob Trouba Not Facing Discipline for Questionable Hit
Even as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, Jacob Trouba is no stranger to throwing questionable hits. In the Ducks’ recent meeting with the St. Louis Blues, Trouba threw a big hit to what looked like Jordan Kyrou’s head.
The Blues forward fell to the ice hard as Trouba appeared to launch himself towards Kyrou’s head and neck area. Many Trouba would be getting a call from the league, but it turns out the NHL Department of Player Safety deemed there was nothing wrong with the collision.
According to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kyrou’s head was not viewed as the main point of contact. The department ruled that Trouba also made contact with Kyrou’s shoulder and arm.
Trouba was not penalized on the play, but did have to drop the gloves and fight Blues captain Brayden Schenn as a result of the hit.
Judging by a replay of the hit, it seemed clear that Trouba’s shoulder made contact with Kyrou’s head. Kyrou’s body turned completely as he fell to the ice. It could even be argued Trouba jumped into the hit as both of his skates left the ice as the hit was being thrown.
Trouba did keep his elbow tucked and was leading with his shoulder, but there still appeared to be some grey area with the huge hit.
Before joining the Ducks, Trouba became known as a big hitter who has a tendency to cross the line on occasion. He’s been suspended twice in his career for hits the NHL deemed illegal, but nothing has changed his style of play.
Trouba still throws huge hits which on occasion seem to be more than the rules allow.
In 66 games played this season between the Ducks and New York Rangers, Trouba has thrown 143 hits. He has picked up 1,682 over his 12-year NHL career.
Kyrou was not injured by Trouba's hit and he went on to pick up three assists in the Blues' 7-2 win over the Ducks.
