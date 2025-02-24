Ducks Forward Faces Hearing for Interference
Following a questionable hit during a game against the Detroit Red Wings, an Anaheim Ducks forward is facing a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. Trevor Zegras of the Ducks delivered a body check to Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen, forcing him out of the game. The hit clearly targeted Rasmussen's head and neck area as well, meaning Zegras was expecting a call from the DoPS.
It didn't take the DoPS long to contact the Ducks center. The department's X account shared the update that Zegras would face a hearing for interference against Rasmussen.
"Anaheim's Trevor Zegras will have a hearing today for interference against Detroit's Michael Ramussen," they wrote.
With Zegras facing a hearing, it's likely that he will be suspended. The DoPS usually holds phone hearings with players when their infractions aren't likely to warrant a suspension. That isn't the case for Zegras. The DoPS likely wants to hear from him and his thoughts on the play before deciding the severity of his punishment. While it's still possible he escapes this situation with a slap on the wrist and a fine, Zegras is probably facing a brief suspension.
The good news for Zegras is he has no prior suspension history. He's been fined for slashing and drawn criticism for some of his antics on the ice, but his clean record will work in his favor.
The bad news is that this is another setback for Zegras and his tenure with the Ducks. A former top-10 pick in the NHL Draft, Zegras' career in Anaheim has nose-dived in the past two years. After scoring back-to-back 60-point seasons, he's been derailed by injuries and decreased offensive production. So far this year, he has 16 points in 34 games, averaging 17 minutes of ice time. The Ducks hope he can get back on track following his latest disciplinary action.
