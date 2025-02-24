Insider Links Penguins Defenseman to Stars
The Pittsburgh Penguins have continued to sink to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and have been outscored 13-6 since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. With playoff hopes being at an all-time low, it might be time for the Penguins to consider that fire sale that was quickly refuted by president and general manager Kyle Dubas.
Not to suggest the Penguins move on from the veteran forwards like Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, but one of their star defensemen might be a valuable trade piece. Erik Karlsson specifically has played well as of late, riding a seven-game point streak with the Penguins and had a good tournament with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations.
Karlsson has a full no-move clause, giving him the final decision on any transactions he’s involved in, but Elliotte Friedman still pondered about his future. On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman had a suggestion.
“Here’s my theory, Erik Karlsson,” Friedman said. “Again, I want to stress, theory. Okay? He played really well at the 4 Nations… You know who I could see him thriving with? Dallas.”
Friedman is not creating any rumors or saying talks are happening but suggests the Dallas Stars would be a perfect fit for Karlsson. Pretty much anyone not named Crosby or Malkin can be had at the right price from the Penguins right now, and Karlsson is playing too well to stick on a losing team.
Karlsson deserves a chance to chase a Stanley Cup, and it likely won’t be happening in Pittsburgh. While the Stars may be a great fit, it’s a tough move to pull off.
“Don’t know if it’s possible,” Friedman said. “It’s a big cap hit. Remember his cash really goes down this summer, especially after his bonus is paid. Now, maybe whoever goes and gets him waits until after that.”
Friedman went on to make note that the Stars have a few faces that would be familiar with Karlsson’s talents.
“Peter DeBoer knows him, had him in San Jose.” Friedman said. “Don’t think times were always easy there… Jim Nill was there for Team Canada, watched him. I’d be curious.”
The Stars are a great defensive team and can thrive off of shutting down opposing offenses. Karlsson may play on the blue line, but his focus always leans towards offense, something the Stars could use an extra punch of this season. They want to be aggressive at the trade deadline this year, and Karlsson would be a heck of a get.
Friedman was purely playing matchmaker with this theory and not breaking any hard news, but couldn’t help but wonder if the Stars would ever consider that kind of move.
