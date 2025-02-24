Red Wings Forward Injured After Questionable Hit From Ducks Center
An illegal check to the head was at the center of a recent matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras delivered a hit on Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in the second period of their contest, forcing Rasmussen to the locker room for further evaluations.
Zegras' hit on Rasmussen did not receive a penalty during the play, but it did spark fireworks between the Red Wings and Ducks. Ryan Hana, host of the Winged Wheel Podcast, shared the clip of the hit and it's clear that Zegras delivered a late hit that made contact with the head and neck area of Rasmussen.
It's why the Red Wings responded with a few shots of their own. Later in the second period, Red Wings defender Ben Chiarot landed a cross check on Ducks veteran Frank Vatrano that drew a huge crowd. The rest of the game was a fiery affair that ended with the Red Wings earning an overtime victory.
It will be interesting to see if the Ducks forward receives any discipline from the NHL. Zegras has little history of crossing the line, and the Department of Player Safety will surely consider that. He was fined previously during the 2021-2022 season but has no previous suspensions. Still, the hit was an obvious example of interference, and the main point of contact was Rasmussen's head. It was a textbook illegal check to the head, and the league has been cracking down on these plays.
It's been a tough season for Zegras, despite the Ducks' sudden rise in the Western Conference standings. He's scored just seven goals and has 16 points in 33 games, and his descent from top scorer to change of scenery candidate continues.
After the hit, Rasmussen was taken to the Red Wings locker room for further evaluation and testing. He did not return to the game and finished the contest with just over eight minutes of ice time.
