Ducks Winger Named Second Star of Week
The start of 2025 has been kind to Anaheim Ducks. It's been especially kind to one of their top wingers, Troy Terry. The 27-year-old forward has excelled this season, and his play over the last week earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week honors, marking the first time he's been named a Star of the Week this year.
The Ducks forward was joined by Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper as the Third Star and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi as the First Star of the Week ending in January 5th. The Western Conference dominated last week's stars to claim all three spots.
Terry played in four games with the Ducks during the week ending January 5th and was the team's leading scorer. He netted four goals and added two assists to lead the Ducks to three victories in their four games.
This has been an excellent season for Terry, and it seems he's starting the second half of the campaign on the right foot. Through 39 games, he has 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points. He's on pace to hit the 70-point mark for the first time in his career. He's posted 60+ points twice and has registered 20 goals or more in each of the last three seasons.
Terry has become an integral part of the Ducks organization and despite being under 30 years old, he's one of the most tenured players on the team and a leader in the locker room. The Ducks drafted Terry in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
After an outstanding collegiate career with the University of Denver, he exploded on the scene with Anaheim. His breakout campaign came in 2021-2022, when he netted his career-best 37 goals and 67 points. Over 389 NHL games, all spent with the Ducks, he has 109 goals and 154 assists for 263 points.
