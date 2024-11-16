Sabres Recall Top Forward Prospect
While the Buffalo Sabres continue trying to make moves in the Atlantic Division, they are dealing with multiple injuries at an inconvenient time. The team lost their star forward Tage Thompson as well as their starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a recent matchup, and while neither is considered out long-term, the team is struggling to fill the void of their absences.
With the Sabres needing more offensive firepower without Thompson, the team recalled one of their top forward prospects for his second stint with the team this season. 2022 first round pick Jiri Kulich is re-joining the Buffalo roster after they recalled him from their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
After starting the 2024-2025 campaign with the NHL club, Kulich was sent down to the AHL after eight games and one goal. It took just a few games of dominating back with Rochester and an injury to the NHL team for Kulich to get his second chance with the Sabres this year.
The organization is very high on Kulich, and have been since selecting him in 2022. Last year, his second full season in the AHL, he recorded 27 goals in 57 games. The year before as a rookie in the AHL, he scored 24 goals and added 22 assists in 62 games.
At just 20-years-old, there is plenty of time for the Sabres top prospect to continue developing, and the pressure on him to produce is low. While Thompson remains on the shelf, the team can give Kulich top-six minutes for another few games and see how he responds. If he is able to get on the scoresheet, he could force the Sabres' hand and keep one of their top young players in the NHL lineup.
