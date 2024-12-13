NFL Stars Cheer on Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are in the middle of a difficult stretch of their season. Trying to snap their 13-year playoff drought, the team isn't faring great as they continue falling in the standings as they've lost eight straight games.
In their most recent game, the Sabres had some NFL friends on hand to cheer them on. A pair of Buffalo Bills stars, Dion Dawkins and KJ Hamler, sat right against the glass as the Sabres battled the New York Rangers and they were engrossed by the action.
Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a hilarious clip of the pair of players as they had front-row viewing to a huge body check and fight that broke out. Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel laid a crushing hit on Rangers' center Vincent Trocheck that dropped him to the ice. Trocheck did not like the hit and the two squared off for a quick donnybrook.
As the two combatants went at it, Dawkins and Hamler got into it as they leapt out of their seats in excitement. With a little playful banging on the glass, the two NFL stars were leading the arena's cheers as the fight was broken up. Hamler applauded the efforts of Aube-Kubel for landing a punch on Trocheck.
"Put your paws on that boy," Hamler exclaimed.
After the dust settled, the two players were livened and the Sabres crowd was feeding off of them. It was a huge momentum swing in the game as the two teams were locked in a tight contest.
Ultimately, the Sabres lost to the Rangers by a score of 3-2, even with their NFL friends cheering them on. It was a disappointing end that didn't necessarily match the effort from the Buffalo side. Still, the Sabres lost their eighth straight game and dropped to 11-14-4. With a goal differential of -8 and their seventh place spot in the Atlantic Division is seemingly cemented.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!