Budweiser Sends Gift to Goalies Alex Ovechkin Never Scored On
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin made history by becoming the greatest goal scorer the NHL has ever seen. With his 895th career goal, the Capitals captain surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, a record once thought untouchable.
Ovechkin scored his record-breaking goal on New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin, a goalie he had never scored on to that point. Up until goal 895, Sorokin was in elite company as one of the very few goalies Ovechkin has faced and never scored on.
Crossing Sorokin off of shortened that list to just 28 goalies, and Budweiser found a fun way to celebrate that small group. Judging by a tweet by former NHL great Curtis Joseph, Budweiser has sent each goalie a special can of non-alcoholic beer in a commemorative box.
“ZERO of 895” can be seen printed on the inside of the box, and Joseph noted he was “feeling lucky to have NOT been part of” the historic achievement.
Joseph and Ovechkin’s paths crossed one time in March of 2009 as Joseph was nearing the end of his 19-year NHL career. As a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the age of 41, Joseph stopped two shots from Ovechkin in a Maple Leafs shootout win.
Ironically, Joseph didn’t even start that game, and Ovechkin scored against Maple Leafs starter Martin Gerber. Joseph was forced to enter the game due to Gerber being given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
Had it not been for Gerber briefly losing his cool late in the third period, Joseph never would have faced Ovechkin. Joseph made two saves on Ovechkin in his 5:57 of ice time, then added an uncredited save on Ovechkin in the shootout.
Ovechkin has scored on 183 goalies in his career. Joseph and 27 others have faced Ovechkin, but never allowed a goal, and they’ve earned a fun treat from Budweiser.
Former Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers goalie holds the distinction as the goalie to have stopped the most shots from Ovechkin without being scored on with 25 saves in nine games against.
