Sabres Looking to Extend Veteran Forward
Hurdling toward their 14th straight season without a playoff appearance, the Buffalo Sabres entered trade deadline week looking like big-time sellers. While the Sabres are still expected to make a few sales, they’ve also handed out some contract extensions to veteran players.
On the heels of signing Jordan Greenway to a two-year contract extension, the Sabres have signed Jason Zucker to his own two-year extension. At 33 years old, Zucker will stick around in Buffalo for an extra two seasons at $4.75 million.
This is a slight pay cut for Zucker who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo ahead of the 2024-25 season at $5 million.
The Sabres have once again struggled this season with an Eastern Conference-worst 24-31-6 record and 54 standings points.
That poor record is by no means on Zucker who has been putting together a good season with 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points in 54 games played. As the fifth-highest scorer on the Sabres roster, Zucker is out-scoring some of the top trade targets as the deadline approaches.
Forward Dylan Cozens has notched 31 points (11G-19A), while defensemen Owen Power and Bowen Byram have picked up 31 and 29 points respectively.
This new deal could be Zucker’s last big-money contract in the NHL. He’ll be 35 when the contract ends and likely starting to see a dip in performance.
Over the course of his 14-year NHL career, Zucker has scored 214 goals and 200 assists for 414 total points. Between the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, and Sabres, Zucker always strikes as a great teammate and fan-favorite player.
