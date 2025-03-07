Blackhawks Working on Extension With Key Forward
The Chicago Blackhawks have already started selling a few pieces of their lineup, but as the trade deadline approaches, another key trade piece could be sticking around. Ryan Donato is a pending unrestricted free agent and has caught a ton of attention on the trade market, but the Blackhawks might look to reward his efforts this season.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks and Donato have made progress in talks regarding a contract extension. The negotiations on a new deal hasn’t pulled Donato from the trade block, but the Blackhawks need to be really blown away by an offer.
“There's extension talks going on between the Blackhawks and pending UFA Ryan Donato,” LeBrun tweeted. “Let's see if Chicago can extend him today. If not, the Hawks have been telling teams all week they need to be blown away to move him.”
The Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL this year, but Donato is standing out with a career-year. In 60 games played, he has 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points. All of those counts are career highs with 20 games remaining in the Blackhawks season.
Donato is on an expiring contract that earns him $2 million against the salary cap. That’s an extremely affordable number for quite a few teams who may be interested in the 28-year-old center.
If a team is willing to fork over what the Blackhawks are asking for, Donato can be a key contributor on a team shooting for the Stanley Cup.
Over the course of his eight-year NHL career, Donato has played in 463 games with an even 100 goals and 111 assists for 211 total points.
The 2024-25 season is Donato’s best season and the Blackhawks are in a win-win situation with him. Either they get a big haul in return or they get to keep a useful center as they look to grow as a young hopeful team.
