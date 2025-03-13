Flames Forward Faces Hearing For Incident Against Canucks
The Calgary Flames lost ground in the playoff race following a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, but they may be playing a few games without a key forward for a few games. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Flames forward Connor Zary will have a hearing for an incident against the Canucks.
In the opening frame against the Flames, the Flames forward went out of his way to throw an elbow to the head and neck area of defenseman Elias Pettersson.
Zary was given a two-minute minor penalty for interference, while Pettersson did not return to the game, suffering an upper-body injury. At the time of the hit, it seemed clear that Zary was deserving of more than just a minor penalty. He clearly targets the head area with his elbow while the puck is nowhere near the incident.
Despite being just a two-minute minor for interreference, Zary’s hearing is centered around elbowing/roughing.
A hearing opens the possibility of a suspension for Zary and some sort of extra discipline is expected for the Flames forward.
Both teams are in the heat of the Western Conference playoff race, with the Flames currently holding the edge with a 30-23-11 record.
In 49 games played, Zary has 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 total points on the Flames’ fourth line. The 2024-25 campaign is his second season in the NHL with 112 career games.
Pettersson is in his first NHL season with 15 games played and two assists with the Canucks.
