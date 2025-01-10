Senators Sign Young Forward to Extension
The Ottawa Senators have snuck their way into the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 19-18-3 record, and briefly held the second wild card spot. Since his first full season at the NHL level in 2023-24, Ridly Greig has been a key youngster in the Senators’ forward group and they are rewarding his growth.
The Senators announced a four-year contract extension for Greig that will earn him $3.25 million against the salary cap. Locked into Ottawa through the 2028-29 season, Greig will have a chance to grow into his prime with the Senators.
In 129 career games at the NHL level, Greig has 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 total points. Currently listed on the Senators’ first line, Greig has become a fan favorite in Ottawa thanks to his style of play.
“Over the course of his career thus far, Greig has established himself as a player with the sneaky ability to get under opponents’ skin and inject life into games,” the Senators said in a release.
Greig was a first-round draft choice (28th overall) of the Senators in 2020 and made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season.
At just 22 years old, Greig has cemented himself as a useful player at the NHL and fits perfectly in the future plans of the Senators. At the end of this new deal, he will still hold restricted free agent status, giving the Senators first crack at what comes next for the utility forward.
The Senators are on the doorstep of a playoff spot, and Greig will play a huge role in getting that team back to the postseason.
