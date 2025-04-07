Flames Clinging to Slim Playoff Hopes
The Calgary Flames aim to disrupt the solidifying Western Conference playoff picture. This scrappy squad has stayed right on the postseason bubble all season long, but with just a couple weeks left in the regular season, time is running out to make their move. With the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota occupying the two Wild Card spots, the Flames are in a difficult, but hopeful position to challenge for a playoff spot.
The one advantage the Flames hold in the late stages of the season is their games in hand. With only 76 games played, they have two fewer games than the Blues and Wild. Trailing six points in the standings, those two extra games are crucial. If the Flames can win both of those games in hand and the Wild lose an extra game, the door swings wide open.
Over their last 10 games, the Flames are showing their desperation and determination. They've parlayed that into a 6-2-2 record, keeping the Wild on edge.
The Flames' forward group deserves a ton of credit for their late surge. They don't have the elite, first-line players like other top contenders, but they are producing as a group. They have nine forwards with 11 goals or more, led by 20+ goal seasons from Matt Coronato, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Nazem Kadri.
Huberdeau and Kadri are the biggest reasons why this team could force its way into the postseason. If they do clinch a spot, this would be the most impressive work of their NHL careers, surpassing the Stanley Cup run Kadri experienced with the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran forwards have been do-it-all players for Calgary, logging power-play and penalty-kill minutes and leading the forward group in average ice time. The duo is dependable and consistent, and the Flames are still in postseason contention because of that.
The x-factor that also remains is their rookie goalie, Dustin Wolf. He's played his way into Calder Trophy consideration with 25 victories and a 2.63 goals-against average. He's been solid for Calgary, but hasn't won three starts in a row since before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Over the first half of the season, however, he strung together three wins in a row or more on four different occasions. He's certainly capable of catching fire, and if he does one more time for the Flames, it could be the difference maker in their playoff hope.
