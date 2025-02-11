Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Has Advice for Future Russians in NHL
Alex Ovechkin is working on going down as not only one of the best players in Washington Capitals or NHL history, but one of the best to ever come from Russia. The Capitals captain is nearing the end of his professional career but has laid the groundwork for the future of Russian representation in the NHL.
In an interview with RG, the Capitals superstar says he keeps up with the young Russian players that are taking the NHL by storm, and Ovechkin is excited about what he sees. Mainly talking about Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov and Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov, Ovechkin had some sage advice for the youngsters.
“Work, and everything will be fine,” Ovechkin said. “The most important thing is not showing off. Because when anyone shows off, it can come back to bite you in a big way.”
Michkov in particular has been utilizing his skill to be more of a flashy player. To the chagrin of his head coach, John Tortorella, Michkov has attempted to score a lacrosse-style Michigan goal all season. Aside from not yet to find the back of net in that fashion, Michkov has been impressing as a rookie.
“Michkov is a great guy, he’s doing well,” Ovechkin said. “He played against us recently, so I got to see him. But I wish he would show off a little less. Otherwise, everything is great.”
Regardless of the possible showboating, the future is bright for Michkov in the NHL. In 55 games played, he has picked up 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 total points and is likely going to be a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
While Demidov is yet to make his NHL debut, he’s already growing a real excitement within the Canadiens fan base. As the top rookie in the KHL, Demidov has 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 52 games with SKA St. Petersburg.
Ovechkin will one day soon pass the torch to the likes of Michkov and Demidov as the best Russia has to offer in the NHL. The eventual all-time goals leader believes his country is going to be well-represented after he calls it a career.
