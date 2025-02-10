NHL Power Rankings: 4 Nations Check-In
With the 4 Nations Face-Off officially here, the NHL is in a brief hiatus. While the top players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States compete at the tournament, the rest of the league will rest and recharge in order to finish the remaining 25 games off strong. With no game action for just under two weeks, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NHL power rankings.
10. Tampa Bay Lightning
A 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games combined with back-to-back drubbings of the Ottawa Senators earned the Lightning a spot in the NHL's top-10 at the 4 Nations break. The Lightning carry an outrageously high goal differential, sporting the third best at +44.
9. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs are in an exciting race for the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers. They recently occupied the top spot, but going 6-4-0 over their last 10 has been dropped them to second place. Having captain Auston Matthews back and contributing is huge, and the Leafs are gearing up for another crack at getting over their postseason issues.
8. Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are adjusting well to their new lineup. Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall are building chemistry with their new line mates and the Canes are subsequently 6-3-1 in their last 10. The return of goalie Frederik Andersen is another huge positive, and the Hurricanes are hoping to get red-hot after the break.
7. New Jersey Devils
The Devils are battling through the injury to star goalie Jacob Markstrom, and they've managed to go 5-5-0 without their Vezina Trophy candidate. It may seem like things are trending downwards for New Jersey, but they are holding up well without one of their best players. They need to continue riding the wave and push through as the Eastern Conference playoff picture gets messier and messier.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights continue to be two polar opposite teams depending on where they play. At home, they are an absolute wagon, but on the road they are barely above .500. The result is they are battling with the Edmonton Oilers for the Pacific Division. Thankfully, the Golden Knights are still 33-17-6 and have a +30 goal differential.
5. Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers are hitting their stride and if they are clicking like it seems, the rest of the NHL should be very, very afraid. With a 7-3 record in their last 10, they've retaken control of the Atlantic Division. Their goaltending tandem is playing their best hockey lately, and it's been a huge boost as the team sets up their Stanley Cup defense.
4. Dallas Stars
The Stars enter the break one of the hottest teams, winning seven of their last 10 games. Catching the Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division is a tall task, but the Stars are carving out their own lane to home-ice advantage in the opening round of the postseason. Forwards Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene have been excellent lately, and it's fueling their offense as they build on their 35-18-2 record.
3. Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl was the first player to hit the 40-goal mark this season and he's leading the way for the Oilers in their second half run. The Oilers hold the top spot in the Pacific Division and they are playing infinitely better than they were at the start of the 2024-2025 campaign. The Golden Knights are on their heels in the divisional race, but the Oilers are the better team right now.
2. Washington Capitals
The Capitals are shocking the NHL with their performance through 55 games. They are the top team in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference, and they are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders. 6-1-3 over their last 10, the Caps can't stop collecting points.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Jets continue their dominance over the league with the 4 Nations tournament finally here. A record of 39-14-3 and a +68 goal differential are both tops in the NHL and they enter the break with an eight-game winning streak.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!