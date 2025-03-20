Blues HC Ready to Massive Meeting With Canucks
The St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks are set to face off in arguably the biggest game of a 14-game NHL slate. Massive playoff implications lay in the outcome of the Blues and Canucks, and the teams are acutely aware of that.
Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said that this is the “biggest game of the year” for his team. The Blues and Canucks are tied in the standings with 75 points, but the Canucks carry the advantage.
The Canucks currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 32-25-11 record and have played one fewer game than the Blues. This meeting will be the Blues’ 70th game of the season and the Canucks’ 69th.
A win for the Blues would catapult them into the wild card spot, giving them a huge advantage over the Canucks.
Moneypuck.com noted just how big of a game this is for both teams, with a massive swing in playoff odds on the line. If the Blues win, they’ll gain 11.7% to their chances of making the playoffs. If they lose, however, those odds will decrease by 16%.
The Canucks also have a lot on the line with a 15.5% playoff odds jump on the line if they win. A loss would see their chances decrease by 12.3%.
It’s getting to the point where almost every game is crucial for bubble teams like the Blues and Canucks. The Blues have been fighting for a spot in the playoffs since the offseason and are ready to pounce on a golden opportunity.
With one less game played and sitting tied in the standings, the Blues can’t afford to lose this matchup. It’ll be the first of a few massive outings for St. Louis as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their meeting with the Canucks is a must-win situation for the Blues, and the whole team knows it.
