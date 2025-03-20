Penguins Defenseman Making Case for Roster Spot Next Season
Despite their recent string of wins, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in information-gathering mode for the remainder of this season. The next few weeks are crucial for the Penguins as they attempt to find answers to help them toe the line of rebuilding and remaining competitive.
Penguins defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok is one of several players who will have a microscope on him. Injuries to P.O. Joseph and Ryan Shea have quickly led the 23-year-old Belarusian to play a much more prominent role in the lineup.
Kolyachonok has played seven games, primarily alongside Kris Letang on the top defense pair, and has notched two assists.
His skating is the first thing that jumps off the screen, often jumping into the play in the offensive zone before flying back to cover his position. In the zone, Kolyachonok has an active stick, utilizing it to make up for his lack of size and physicality.
At a time when the organization is looking for answers, especially on the left side of the defense, the young defender has made a good first impression. However, will it be enough to earn him a roster spot next season?
Kolyachonok is one of three left-handed defensemen on the NHL roster under contract next season. The other two, Ryan Shea and Ryan Graves are similar in that all of them are best cast as depth defenders but have played up in the Penguins lineup.
While that bodes well for Kolyachonok, it could be a turbulent offseason, and more competition should be on its way to Pittsburgh. That's without mentioning impressive rookie and 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering, who will look to make the team out of training camp for the first time in his career next fall.
It's a meaningful month for Vladislav Kolyachonok. If he can maintain his recent performance, he may be able to solidify his position entering what could be a busy offseason for the Penguins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!