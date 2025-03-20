Lucky Bounce Helps Maple Leafs Beat Avalanche
The Toronto Maple Leafs took down the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of Stanley Cup contenders. It was a back-and-forth bout, with the teams locked at 1-1 in the third period.
The Maple Leafs earned the win over the Avalanche, but they also received a bit of luck. While on the penalty kill early in the final period, the Leafs attempted to clear the puck by sending it all the way down the ice. The attempt worked, but it also bounced off of an official as he was trying to duck out of the way.
The redirection sprung forward Steven Lorentz on a breakaway and he buried a shot behind MacKenzie Blackwood of the Avalanche. The goal gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead and ultimately served as the game winner for Toronto.
The win was huge for the Maple Leafs. Playing the Avs and beating them is an accomplishment by itself given how strong a team they are. The win also helped the team keep pace in the Atlantic Division as they pursue home-ice advantage in the playoffs. They now are tied with the Florida Panthers for the division lead and have a two point cushion over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Every point and victory is crucial down the stretch, and the Leafs will take that whatever way they can get it. This time, the puck luck was on their side and a generous bounce helped them capture a critical two points.
