Hurricanes Get Mixed News With Latest Injury Report
The Carolina Hurricanes have had some of the worst injury luck in the NHL this season. Despite the team being one of the hottest in the league, they are doing it without some key players and contributors.
The hits keep on coming for the Hurricanes. Their head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, gave an injury update following the team's practice. The outlook was a mixed bag, as he shared that veteran goalie Frederik Andersen's lower-body injury will keep him out longer than initially thought. His injury status shifted from week-to-week to being out "way longer."
He also announced that the team's other starting goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov has an unspecified injury that makes him doubtful for the Canes' next game aginst the Ottawa Senators. There was a bit of a bright side for Kochetkov's injury status, as the team doesn't consider his injury to be serious or long term.
Lastly, the team is hoping to get a huge boost to their forward group in the coming week. The Hurricanes' scoring winger Seth Jarvis, fresh off a new eight-year contract extension, remains out with an upper body injury. Brind'Amour shared that Jarvis should return to practice next week. Adding Jarvis, who has 11 points in his first 13 games, back into their lineup will give a surging team even more fire power.
Andersen and Kochetkov have been manning the pipes splendidly for the Hurricanes this season. Kochetkov, the 25-year-old Russian net minder, has an 8-2 record through his first 10 starts. His goals against average and save percentage are a bit off his normal statistics, but he's making timely saves and giving his team a confident and dependable goalie.
Andersen continues to deal with injuries. He only made four starts this season for the Canes, and while he looked fantastic in those starts, he couldn't stay healthy. Last year he only managed 16 starts and the year before he played in 34. The Hurricanes love Andersen and his game, but they are consistently seeing his availability drop. With this latest injury update, their organization's goalie depth will be tested even further.
