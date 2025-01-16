Why the Devils and Stars Have Best Back-Ups in NHL
The Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils are two of top teams battling for the Stanley Cup this season. The teams are very similar in roster structure: star goaltender in net, a group of stable blue liners that can move the puck up ice, and a deep forward lineup.
But there's one other thing that separates the Devils and Stars from the rest of the NHL. They have the best back-up goaltenders in the league. Both in role and fit on the team and their statistical output, there's no organization maximizing the back-up goalie like in Dallas and New Jersey.
Let's start with the Stars. They went out and signed veteran goalie Casey DeSmith during free agency, giving their starter, Jake Oettinger, a dependable running mate.
In his first season with the Stars, DeSmith's been excellent in relief of Oettinger. He has 11 starts so far and has appeared in 13 total games. His record isn't what's impressing, going 6-5 so far. It's how well he's playing despite the team being around .500 when he plays.
Aside from one dismal performance where he allowed six goals, he's been rock solid in net. He has a goals against average of 2.32 and a save percentage of .913. According to MoneyPuck's data, his expected GAA based off the chances against him is 2.88, giving him the sixth best GAA better than expected among all goalies with at least eight games played.
Over in New Jersey, the veteran Jake Allen is giving the team another season of consistency. Like DeSmith, the team is winning a bit less with him goal compared to starter Jacob Markstrom, but Allen continues to be one of the best at coming in when called upon and putting out starter-level performances.
Despite a record of 5-7-1, he has a respectable 2.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage. While Markstrom challenges for the Vezina Trophy, it's the spot starts from Allen that are giving him the space and recovery needed to be a workhorse for a playoff contender.
Going off the same data from MoneyPuck, one thing that stands out is Allen's ability to contain scoring chances. Over his 13 games this season, MoneyPuck has just under 40 expected goals calculated, but Allen's allowed 36. It's not in the top 10 among qualified goalies, but what it shows is that he constantly makes saves on high-quality goal scoring chances. He gives his team a chance to win every time he's in net.
With the second half in full swing, the Devils and Stars will continue relying on these two veterans. Both of their starters are expected to be the most important players for their teams when the playoffs arrive, and with the help of the two best back-ups in the NHL, they should be able to continue having their Vezina-quality seasons.
