Flyers Trade Winger to Kings
The Los Angeles Kings needed to improve their offense before the 2025 NHL Trade deadline, and it appears the Philadelphia Flyers are able to help them out. Insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the Flyers are sending their recently acquired scorer, Andrei Kuzmenk, to the Kings.
In exchange, the Kings are sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Flyers. Kuzmenko will now join the Kings for a playoff run and hopefully be a solution for the team's struggling offense. The Flyers are also retaining 50% of Kuzmenko's remaining salary cap hit.
This will be the third team Kuzmenko plays for this season. He began the campaign with the Calgary Flames, and it was only the start of his second year with that organization. He was part of a previous deal that send Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to Calgary, sending him and Jakob Pelletier to Philadelphia. With the Flyers, Kuzmenko impressed in a small sample size. Over seven games, he scored two goals and pitched in five points.
Kuzmenko is known as a streaky scorer, but when he's playing his best he's a dangerous sniper. His career best offensive campaign came during the 2022-2023 season, as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. Over 81 games, he netted 39 goals, added 35 assists, and finished with 74 points while averaging 16:15 minutes of ice time. Last season, split between the Canucks and Flames, he finished with 21 goals and 40 points in 66 total games.
The Flyers get another future asset in return. The rebuild continues in Philadelphia, who have shipped out several big-name players over the past month. They remain a team to monitor in the final hours before the Trade Deadline, with more names drawing trade chatter and attention.
