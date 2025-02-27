Sharks Defenseman Ideal Fit for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be aggressive before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. They are currently battling with the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead and trading places in the standings. With eyes toward a Stanley Cup run, the Leafs need reinforcements to give themselves the best chance.
It's a yearly need for the Maple Leafs during this current era of players, but once again, Toronto's defensive group is the biggest area of concern. They improved the group by adding veteran Chris Tanev before the season began, but it isn't enough. Thankfully, there's a blue liner with the San Jose Sharks that would put the Leafs over the top.
Defender Mario Ferraro is currently playing top-line minutes with the Sharks. The 26-year-old left-handed defenseman is a penalty-killing specialist who can play 20 minutes per night. This season continued his upward trend in the NHL, and he would make an ideal fit in the Toronto lineup.
Through 59 games, Ferraro is having another solid season. He's one of the few bright spots in San Jose, putting up five goals and 11 points and averaging 20:48 of ice-time. He leads the Sharks' defensemen in penalty killing ice-time, has 86 blocked shots, and delivered 122 hits.
The hallmark of Ferraro's game is shut down defense, something the Maple Leafs need more of. Their forward group is potent as ever, but they need to insulate that attack with a balanced defensive approach. A potential acquisition of Ferraro would accomplish just that.
To seal the deal for the Leafs, Ferraro comes with contract security. He's signed for another season and comes with a salary can hit of $3.25 million. For the cap-strapped Maple Leafs, making that salary fit would be much easier than some of the other big name targets available.
The big question is whether or not the Sharks are ready to deal Ferraro. With an exciting group of young players, they may view the veteran defenseman as an integral piece moving forward. If that's not the case, however, could the Maple Leafs dangle a prospect or high draft pick in front of the Sharks to see what happens? It may not be possible, but Ferraro would be an ideal fit in Toronto.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!