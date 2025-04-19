Avalanche HC Noncommittal on Captain's Return
The Colorado Avalanche are hoping to return to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2022, when they ended the reign of the Tampa Bay Lightning. That was also the last time that captain Gabriel Landeskog suited up for the team. It's been a long three-year road for the veteran winger, but he's made significant strides towards full health.
After Landeskog finished his conditioning stint in the AHL, the watch was officially on for his Avalanche return. He's rejoined the NHL team, participating in morning skates and practices as he continues tracking back. With the Avs opening their latest postseason against the Dallas Stars, the team's head coach, Jared Bednar, was noncommittal on any lineup decisions.
That included Landeskog, providing no injury update on the winger. When asked directly if he will play in Game 1 after their morning skate, Bednar shared a cheeky reply.
"You'll have to watch and see," he said.
The Avalanche would love to have their captain back. Before injuries derailed his career, he was one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL. He recorded 20 goals or more nine times in his career, amassing 248 goals and 571 points in 738 NHL contests.
The opening round series is set to be a slobberknocker of a matchup. The Central Division rivals share animosity and are two of the best teams in the Western Conference. Each team is looking for anything to give them that edge, and Colorado has a Stanley Cup-winning captain waiting to produce.
Until the puck drops for Game 1, the status of Landeskog remains a mystery. Aside from their captain, the rest of the lineup should be available for Colorado. It's a better situation than their opponent's. The Stars will be without two of their top players, Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen, to begin the series.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!