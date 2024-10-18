Recent Signings Impacting Rangers, Igor Shesterkin Negotiations
The New York Rangers and star goalie Igor Shesterkin are engaged in one of the most important ongoing contract negotiations in the NHL. The Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender is playing in the final season of his current contract, a deal that pays him $5.66 million annually. He's due a significant raise when he signs his next contract, and he's already rejected at least one offer from the Rangers.
The Rangers have witnessed the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, and Boston Bruins all sign their star goalies to new deals as the 2024-2025 season began. All three of Jake Oettinger of the Stars, Linus Ullmark of the Sens, and Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins signed contracts with matching average annual values (AAV) of $8.25 million.
That number, $8.25 million, represents a market reset for the goalie position. The game's elite of elite, Sergei Bobrovsky, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Connor Hellebuyck all make more $8.5 million or more, but the rest of the league previously made no more than $6.5 million. There was a stagnation in the goalie market, as only the top goalies were seeing an appropriate rise in salary. That's changed in a matter of a few weeks and three new contracts.
Rangers management is likely eager to use these most recent contracts in their next negotiation sessions with Shesterkin. And in their hypothetical defense, there is some fair comparables. Oettinger and Swayman are two of the most talented goalies in the NHL and still improving, his AAV will be a steal in just a year or two. Ullmark has a Vezina Trophy under his resume as well, the same number as Shesterkin.
But Rangers fans, please don't think this recent trend will continue when Shesterkin signs his next deal. Especially after rejecting a deal that reportedly would have paid him $11 million annually, the Rangers' star goalie is set to crush the market for his position, but this time in a way that will make him the highest-paid player on his team and the richest goalie in NHL history.
