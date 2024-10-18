Schenn Brothers Have Chance at NHL History
Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn became the most recent player to hit the 1,000 games played milestone, in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Schenn has been a journeyman blue liner over his career, playing with eight teams in 17 seasons.
No matter the player or skill set, playing 1,000 NHL games is a huge accomplishment, and Schenn has a chance to make special history. His brother, Brayden, is sitting on 945 games played; striking distance of the popular milestone.
While plenty sets of brothers have hit the 1,000 games mark before, the NHL states none have ever done it in the same season. Luke and Brayden Schenn have a chance to become the first set of siblings to notch 1,000 games in the same NHL campaign.
At this point, it will be up to younger brother Brayden to just remain healthy. Just 55 games away, there is plenty of leeway for Brayden to hit the mark in 2024-25.
The Schenn brothers are natives of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and regardless of what season it happens, look to become the 10th pair of brothers to hit the 1,000 games mark in NHL history.
Between 2012 and early January of 2016, the Schenn brothers shared an NHL locker room, suiting up for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Over his 1,000 game NHL career, Luke has scored 43 goals and 155 assists for 198 total points. As a sizable defenseman, scoring isn’t the main focus of his game. He’s also tallied 3,369 hits in his career and 807 total penalty minutes.
A first-round draft pick (5th overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Schenn has gone on to win the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Brayden has had a bit more of a steady career as a well-rounded center. In 945 games played, he has 261 goals and 375 assists for 636 points. Brayden was also a fifth overall pick.
The year after Luke, Brayden was selected fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings. Luke also went on the win the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues.
The Schenn brothers are already champions and might have more history to make in the 2024-25 season.
