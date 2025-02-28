Predators Snap Jets Winning Streak
The Winnipeg Jets' franchise-record-setting win streak ended against the unlikeliest of opponents: the Nashville Predators. The Jets had rattled off 11 straight victories, beating teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes. However, that came to a screeching halt against the basement-dwelling Predators team, who beat the Jets by a final score of 2-1.
The Jets could not convert on the offense they created against the Predators. During their 11 straight wins, they were scoring seemingly at will, but the Predators stifled their offensive attack. They had their chances. Winger Kyle Connor led the lineup with seven shots on goal, and top defender Josh Morrissey launched five.
Their lone goal came off the stick of Neal Pionk, his ninth of the year. Following the contest, Connor expressed his disappointment in the streak ending. He also stated that they must forget about the loss quickly and move on to their next opponent.
"Focus on whoever is coming in next at home and be better and make the adjustments we can," he said. "But you can’t dwell on it. Yeah, it was obviously a pretty fun streak to be a part of and obviously historic for this franchise. It was cool to look back on, but you’ve got to move on."
The Predators were led to victory by their starting goalie, Juuse Saros. The veteran netminder is having a season to forget, posting career-worst numbers in multiple categories. Saros looked like a Vezina Trophy finalist against the Jets. The sole goal he surrendered in the first period was a seeing-eye shot from the point. For the remainder of the game, Saros shut the door on a potent Jets attack.
With the streak snapped, the question shifts to how will the Jets respond? Will they brush off the loss and get back to their winning ways or will this loss start another streak in the other direction?
