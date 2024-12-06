Blue Jackets Linked to Rangers' Jacob Trouba
The New York Rangers threatened big changes, and ahead of their battle with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the first shoe is dropping. Reports indicated that Rangers captain Jacob Trouba would not be skating against the Penguins for reasons of “roster management.”
It became clear quickly that a trade or even a waiving of Trouba might be in the cards for the Rangers. The likely option is a trade involving Trouba, especially after being on the block all offseason and being a key name mentioned when the Rangers vowed to make changes.
According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, a few teams are interested in Trouba, including Metropolitan Division rival the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Trouba can block a trade with the partial no-trade clause in his contract, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be heading to Columbus anyway.
“Hearing Rangers do have several options, but Trouba can block with his partial no-trade,” Friedman said in a tweet. “Rangers have indicated they will waive him if he does not accept one. One team is believed to be Columbus.”
The Blue Jackets are one of the few teams in the NHL who could take on Trouba’s contract without any corresponding moves or retention from the Rangers’ side. Trouba is set to make $8 million against the salary cap through next season.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun stated that the Rangers have a few offers on the table, but all would need Trouba’s approval.
It’s getting ugly on Broadway, both on the ice and in the front office. They are 1-6-0 in their last seven and now might be faced with waiving their captain just to get him off the roster.
Trouba has been with the Rangers since 2019 and played 364 games with New York. This year in 24 appearances, he has no goals and six assists, usually while riding on the third defensive pairing.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!